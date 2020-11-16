Gloria Ann McDonald
Gloria Ann McDonald, 91, went into the arms of Jesus shortly after midnight, 11/12/2020. Born Gloria Ann Cole, on 8/2/1929, in Shawnee, OK, she was later adopted to become Gloria Stuebe, graduating from Bigfork High School in 1947. She worked as a court stenographer, and as a secretary to Judge Rankin of Helena. Marriage to Theodore McDonald, 9/9/1949, was followed by the addition of four children. After several moves, the family settled in Columbia Falls and later, Gloria lived the rest of her time at the Montana Veteran's Home.
Gloria filled her life with many activities: gardening, performing duties as a polling judge, woodworking, sewing, reading, furniture restoration, traveling widely, music, and cooking meals enjoyed by friends and family. She explored topics like acupressure, naturopathy, bible studies, and house design, later overseeing the completion of her second home.
Gloria is survived by a sister, an uncle in Arkansas, many cousins, several great grandchildren, two grandchildren, and three children. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and later one son. A family gathering will be held in the spring of next year. Memorials may be made on her behalf to VFW auxiliary or the American Legion, for their volunteer work with Veterans.
