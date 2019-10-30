|
|
Gloria B. Page
Desert Aire, WA - Gloria Belle Page passed peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her daughter Barbara's home.
Gloria was born November 21, 1925 in Great Falls, MT, daughter of Evald & Edna (Tournquist) Setterstedt. She attended Great Falls High School, and which during this time, she fell deeply in love with the man of her dreams. She married George Page in October of 1945. They had a beautiful marriage of 60 years which she spent supporting George and his business, L'Heureux, Page, Werner Architects. Her husband, family and friends were her whole life. She loved spending weekends at the cabin in Monarch, Lindberg Lake, and Whitefish. She also looked forward to all the worldly traveling with family and friends. Gloria loved entertaining and visiting her grandchildren. She was always active playing tennis, swimming, working in the yard, snow skiing and enjoying the Bobcat Grizzly games.
She is survived by her three children, Russell (Debbie) Page, Barbara (David) Patterson, Judi (Warren) Eber, four grandchildren, Tiffany (Nathaniel), TR (Amy), Paige (David), Whitney (Brett) and eleven great grandchildren.
Gloria was involved with the First Presbyterian Church, Junior League of Great Falls, Rainbow Girls as Worthy Advisor, Eastern Star, C.M. Russell Museum, Meadowlark Country Club and she hosted a TV program called the Leaping Leprechaun.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband George, parents, and brothers, Leonard and James.
Memorials can be made in Gloria's name to the C.M. Russell Museum, 400 13th St. N., Great Falls, MT 59401.
Gloria will come home to Montana next summer, and a private service will be held at that time.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019