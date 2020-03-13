|
|
Gloria Secord Denny
Great Falls - Gloria Secord Denny, 80, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Great Falls, at Park Place Healthcare Center, surrounded by family and friends after a short battle with cancer.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Gloria was born on April 7, 1939, in Butte, MT to Viola and Cuzzy Rowe. She married Wesley Secord, Sr. on June 6, 1959.
She is survived by her sons, Mark (Debbie) Secord and Wesley (Mollie) Secord; daughter, Marcia (Jerry) McLaughlin; sisters, Carol Shea and Janice Tate; daughter-in-law, Mary Secord; grandchildren, Kelly, Tasha, Jake, Mandie, Whitney, Cassie, Bethany, Stephanie, and Holly; step-grandchildren, Brianne, Callie, and Kellen; twelve great grandchildren; numerous cousins; nieces; nephews; and special friend, Diane Richards.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley; son, Dennis; her parents; and brothers, Jack, Bob, and David.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Park Place for the numerous friends she made at the end of her life. Donations in Gloria's name are suggested to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or Suicide Prevention.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020