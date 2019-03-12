|
Gordon Dean "Gordo" McManus
- - Gordon Dean "Gordo" McManus, 69, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 with his wife, Kristi, at his side. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, March 13th at 2:00 p.m. at the Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls.
Gordo was born March 8, 1949 in Kalispell, MT to Dean Gordon "Red" and Billie McManus. He spent his early childhood in Missoula and Lincoln before moving to Great Falls in the mid 1950's. In 1967, he graduated from Great Falls High School, where he was a standout athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He attended the University of Montana on a baseball scholarship and was a member of the SAE fraternity, and he became a diehard Griz fan. During his college years, he proudly served his country in Vietnam.
Gordo was a successful businessman. In the 1970's, he joined Flynn Insurance Agency and ultimately became its president and owner. Under his leadership, the company grew from a handful of employees to a large and successful business. One of Gordo's proudest moments was brokering the sale of the company to its employees in 1997. He was also instrumental in starting a number of other area businesses, including officer and co-founder of Mountain West Bank of Great Falls, president and owner of So-Fast Communications, as well as a co-owner of an aircraft manufacturing company in Helena.
While Gordo had many special qualities, he was best known for his fun-loving and positive attitude. He was the life of every party and lived every day to the fullest. He was an avid outdoorsman, and he loved spending time on the golf course with his wife, Kristi, and his many great friends.
He was a devoted family man. He absolutely loved his wife and soul-mate Kristi-loo. He was so very proud of his children, all of whom he loved unconditionally. He shared a special bond with each of them and provided them unwavering support.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Red and Billie, and mother-in-law, Marlene Doig.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kristi; children, Erin (Tim) O'Donovan, Molly (Rafe) Hanahan, Drew McManus, Tyler (Stephanie) Wolf, Kolby Wolf, and Trey (Charitty) Wolf; grandchildren, Declan, Ryan, Flynn, Caris, Gwyneth, Reese, and Taiden; siblings, Gary (Barb) McManus and Sherlee (Dennis) Polglase; father-in-law, Dave Doig; many cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephew and many friends from all walks of life including his lifelong friend, Pat Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys & Girls Club of Cascade County, P.O. Box 652, Great Falls, MT 59403. www.bgc-cc.org.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019