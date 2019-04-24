|
Grace E. Harden
ULM - Grace Ellen (Nelson) Harden passed away on March 24th, 2019, at a local care facility in Great Fall, MT. Grace was born April 23rd, 1934 in Shelby, MT.
Services for Grace will be May 3rd 2019 at the Ulm Bible Church, in Ulm, MT, at 11:00 a.m. Interment of ashes for Grace and her brother, Carl Nelson will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Valley View Cemetery on Highway 2, west of Shelby, MT.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019