Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Ulm Bible Church
Ulm, MT
Grace E. Harden Obituary
Grace E. Harden

ULM - Grace Ellen (Nelson) Harden passed away on March 24th, 2019, at a local care facility in Great Fall, MT. Grace was born April 23rd, 1934 in Shelby, MT.

Services for Grace will be May 3rd 2019 at the Ulm Bible Church, in Ulm, MT, at 11:00 a.m. Interment of ashes for Grace and her brother, Carl Nelson will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Valley View Cemetery on Highway 2, west of Shelby, MT.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019
