|
|
Grace Ellen (Nelson) Harden
Great Falls - Grace Ellen (Nelson) Harden passed away on March 24, 2019 at a local care facility in Great Falls.
Grace was born April 23, 1934 in Shelby, MT. to Alvin and Mary (Frydenlund) Nelson.
She was raised in Whitlash, MT. through grade school, then High School in Shelby. After graduating high school, she went to work for the Toole County Extension office as an accountant.
She met and subsequently married Earl E. Harden on December 7, 1954, in Shelby. They made their home in Chester, MT. where Earl and his brother Cliff began Harden Bros. Construction in 1955. Grace went on to be an accountant for Harden Bros for 40 years. She also worked at the Liberty County Hospital and Nursing Home in the laundry department.
She was an avid reader, and would have several books going at the same time. She read most of the books in the Liberty County Library and was always looking for more books.
She and Earl adopted a set of twins in August of 1968.
She loved and enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, but most of all, the twins, Jack and Jill. She was a member of the Chester Lutheran Church and belonged to the Lutheran Women's Circle of Chester. When she went to live with Vicki (step-daughter), she attended the Ulm Bible Church of Ulm, MT.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earl; parents, Alvin and Mary (Frydenlund) Nelson; brothers, Alvin Jr., Carl Nelson, and Gary Nelson; brothers-in-law, Clifford Harden, Lloyd Harden, Wallace Harden, A.D. "Bucky" Harden and John Harden; sisters-in-law, Donna Nelson, Margrette Mann, Helen Craig, Bernice Harden, Beatrice Harden, Millie Harden, and Beryl Harden.
She is survived by brothers, Philip (Betty) Nelson of Idaho Falls, ID. and Richard (Peggy) Nelson of West Hills, CA; sister-in-law, Lois Harden of Shelby, MT.; son, Jack of CA.; daughter, Jill of La Conner, Washington; step-son, Jim Harden (Jan) of Nampa, ID.; step-daughter, Vicki Stevenson (Ron) of Ulm, MT.; step grandchildren, Jamie (Darryl) Rensmon of Helena, MT., Carie (Wes) Keller of Billings, MT., Stacie Stone of Billings, MT., Jason Stevenson of Ulm, MT. and JoAnna (Tom) Boxrud of Eagle, ID.; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and many, many, many nieces and nephews.
Grace went to be with her Lord, Jesus. Praise the Lord.
Services will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Ulm Bible Church.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019