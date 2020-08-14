1/1
Grace (Rossmiller) Goulet
Grace (Rossmiller) Goulet

Great Falls - Grace (Rossmiller) Goulet, 96, of Great Falls passed away on August 10, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on SATURDAY August 15, 2020 at Manchester Cemetery at 2:00 PM.

Grace was born on November 23, 1923 in Great Falls, MT to Elmer and Eleanor (Dewey) Rossmiller. The young family stayed in Great Falls for Grace's formative years. This area was home for her and was where she would meet her best friend and love of her life, Waylund "Bill" Goulet. The two fell for each other and were married in Shelby, MT on June 15, 1940. For the next 59 years they would raise a family and travel extensively in their motor home until Bill sadly passed away.

A farmer is what she was, raising chickens to sell their eggs to restaurants in the area and milking cows to sell cream to Meadow Gold. She also drove a bus for the school district and for the city of Great Falls. With family and work it is surprising that she found time to play bridge and bowl, sponsoring the Big Sky Acres Bowling Team.

She will be missed and mourned by many, but especially her daughters, Gayle Eve, Renee Nagy, and Alana Spell; half-sister, Suzie Strickland; half-brother, Tom Rossmiller; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Grace was preceded by her husband, Waylund Goulet; sons, Errol Goulet, and Roddy Goulet; brothers, Duard, Ernie, and Leonard Rossmiler; and half-brother, Lawrence Rossmiller.

To share condolences with the family please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
