Gralun Duaun PooleDaphne, AL - Gralun Duaun Poole, age 39, a resident of Daphne, Alabama passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.Poole was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a contracted government employee.Those who knew him will remember Gralun as big-hearted.He was preceded in death by his father Grady D. Poole and sister, LaCrequsia R. Frost.He is survived by his mother Connie Poole of Daphne, AL; sister, Angel Poole of Fremont, NE; nieces, Sage Poole of Daphne, AL and Mikhala Holloway of Fremont, NE; nephews, Adien Poole of Martinez, GA and Manely Poole of Fremont, NE; many other loving friends and relatives.A celebration of Gralun's life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home in Daphne, AL.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Gralun.ARRANGEMENTS BYWOLFE-BAYVIEWFUNERAL HOMES& CREMATORY, INC.27409 US HWY 98DAPHNE, AL(251) 625-2900www.wolfefuneral homes.com