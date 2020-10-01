Gralun Duaun Poole
Daphne, AL - Gralun Duaun Poole, age 39, a resident of Daphne, Alabama passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Poole was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a contracted government employee.
Those who knew him will remember Gralun as big-hearted.
He was preceded in death by his father Grady D. Poole and sister, LaCrequsia R. Frost.
He is survived by his mother Connie Poole of Daphne, AL; sister, Angel Poole of Fremont, NE; nieces, Sage Poole of Daphne, AL and Mikhala Holloway of Fremont, NE; nephews, Adien Poole of Martinez, GA and Manely Poole of Fremont, NE; many other loving friends and relatives.
A celebration of Gralun's life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home in Daphne, AL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice
in memory of Gralun.
ARRANGEMENTS BY
WOLFE-BAYVIEW
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY, INC.
27409 US HWY 98
DAPHNE, AL
(251) 625-2900
www.wolfefuneral homes.com