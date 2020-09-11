Greg Edward Spangelo
Great Falls - On Wednesday September 2, 2020, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Greg Edward Spangelo, 70, of Great Falls, passed unexpectedly from a heart attack. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Croxford Funeral Home, with his Funeral Service on Friday, September 18th at 1:00 PM at Croxford. Burial with full military honors at Highland Cemetery will follow the service. For safety and convenience, a livestream of the service will be offered. The link will be provided prior to the service on Greg's obituary page at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
. For the safety of all who choose to attend in person, masks and physical, distancing will be observed.
Born October 29, 1949 in Great Falls to Noel J. and Dorothy (Gillis) Spangelo, Greg attended Lewis and Clark Elementary and Paris Gibson Middle School before graduating from GFHS in 1968. After graduation Greg enlisted in the Montana Air National Guard, serving as a Medical Material Supervisor. He worked at the Smelter (ACM) and the Great Falls Pulverisor. He started working for Montana Refinery and remained there until his retirement after 35 years.
In 1966 he met Gloria Wandke and they married on August 15, 1970. They were blessed with their first child, Hutch in January 1977 and in June 1982 they had their second son, Tyler, now deceased. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last month.
Greg was a kind and loving man who loved his family, relished his role as a father and grandfather, and had a close relationship with his wonderful sister, Bethany. He enjoyed sports and was an active participant whenever possible. He loved motorcycles, skeet shooting, camping, boating, hunting and bowling (his nickname was "Hammer"). Traveling and making new memories were especially important to him. He was a prankster and always liked a good joke. He will definitely be missed and never forgotten.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Gloria; son, Hutch (Sonya); grandson, Stanley; sister, Bethany Spangelo; numerous nieces and nephews.
Those who preceded him in death include his son, Tyler and his parents, Dorothy and Noel Spangelo.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com