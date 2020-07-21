Greg R. Pottruff
Great Falls - On Sunday, July 19, 2020, the Pottruff family lost their hero. Greg Ross Pottruff, 65, of Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He passed away due to complications from surgery.
Greg was born October 4, 1954, to Melbourne and Doris (Fiebernitz) Pottruff in Lansing, MI, the second oldest of four boys. Their family moved through several communities, including staying a summer in Yellowstone National Park?before they eventually settled in their family home in Townsend, MT in 1963.
Greg developed many lifelong passions while growing up in Townsend. His athleticism and competitiveness naturally led to his enjoyment of many different sports. Whether he was lettering in football or driving to Helena to be the starting pitcher for the Senators, Greg was always an exceptional and dedicated athlete. He also found other passions in the many recreational activities that his hometown offered. Hunting, fishing, and otherwise exploring the beautiful Montana landscape always brought Greg peace and comfort. More importantly, they were also experiences that he always shared with another passion in his life: his family.
Greg would go on to attend Eastern Montana College before finally transferring to the University of Montana to complete his degree. At the same time, he began working for Meadow Gold Dairy delivering products to various venues across Glacier National Park. Upon graduation, Greg continued this job and, in the process, began a nearly 40-year career with the company in Havre, Helena, and Great Falls. He would climb to many amazing roles, but he was always most proud of his time as a branch manager in Helena where his work ethic and dedication paid off greatly. While working in Havre, life gave Greg the gift of his adopted daughter, Cory. Their bond filled in the missing parts of each of their lives and forever gave Greg immense pride and happiness.
It was while living in Helena that Greg met his future wife, Kathy Philipps, through mutual friends. It was love at first sight and they were married on December 2, 1995. They were looking forward to celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary later this year. On December 27, 1997, they were blessed with a son, Jordan. Greg always took every opportunity to be with his son and was always fiercely proud of his accomplishments, no matter how big or small.
Anyone who knew Greg knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. Greg was preceded in death by his mother; father; and brothers, Bob and Doug. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Pottruff; son, Jordan Pottruff; daughter, Cory (Michael) Huber; brother, Kerry (Carol) Pottruff; grandchildren, Caylee and Mason Huber; nieces, Kendra (David) Rabenburg, Madison (Brayden) Wickam; nephews, Josh, Dillon, and Kamron Pottruff. In addition, he is survived by his extended family, Howard and Julie Bergstrom (Jessica, Mark/Rachelle, Kelli/Nels), LaRae Blaesius, and John and Tim Philipps.
A private family celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 24, at 10:00 a.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel. Friends and family are invited to the graveside service at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be sent to the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the many doctors and nurses at Benefis Hospital who worked tirelessly to keep Greg with us. The world has lost a great husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was such a good man. Greg may have passed on, but his thoughts, hopes, and dreams will live on in us.
.