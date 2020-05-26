|
Gregg R. Carlson
Havre - Gregg R. Carlson, 72, passed away due to a stroke at Northern Montana Hospital on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held in Highland Cemetery in Great Falls where generations of his family are buried, and a memorial service will take place when his friends and family are able to gather to celebrate his life. Memorials in Gregg's honor may be made to the H. Earl Clack Museum Foundation, the Montana Sight and Hearing Foundation, Hill County 4-H, VanOrsdel Methodist Church, or the . Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Gregg's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Gregg Raymond Carlson was born August 27, 1947 in Great Falls, Montana to Raymond B. and Doris June (Schenck) Carlson.
The first years of Gregg's life were spent on the family ranch south of Great Falls in the Millegan area. The family moved into Great Falls when Gregg started first grade. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1965. He then worked his way through college at Montana State University, graduating with a degree in Animal Science in 1969. He was then hired by Torlief Aasheim as a County Extension Agent for MSU. He served as County Agent in Sanders, Liberty, and Hill Counties where he realized a need to further his education by working towards a Masters of Agronomy degree under Dr. Loren Weisner at MSU. He then began work as an Agronomist with MSU's Northern Agricultural Research Center in Havre. His distinguished crop research work and collaboration with fellow researchers and ag producers was valued and appreciated. He had a vision for a modern, up-to-date facility that he began to put in place from the start and more so when he was appointed Superintendent of NARC. He was humbled when the new research office and lab building was named in his honor in 2015.
Gregg married Ruth Ellen Gumprecht at St Paul Memorial Church in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho in 1970. They were blessed with two children.
In addition to his work in agriculture, Gregg was active in church, historical museums, and the Havre Lion's Club since moving to Havre in 1973.
Gregg's life took a sudden turn in 2010 after a traumatic brain injury from a fall. With the help and support of family and friends in the Havre community, he made a meaningful recovery. He spent the final 10 years of his life being useful in many groups, whether it was being a regular volunteer and statistician for the Lion's PlusOptix vision screening for kids, planning historical farm machinery displays, or working to refurbish the new museum location…he kept busy. Most importantly, the community's generosity enabled him to have 10 more years with his precious grandchildren.
Gregg was preceded in death by his parents, numerous aunts and uncles, and a special nephew, Andrew.
Gregg is survived by his wife Ruth of Havre; daughter, Dr. Heather (Dave) Wheeler of Bozeman, Montana; son, Raymond of Sidney, Montana; and grandchildren Hannah, Jonathan, Sarah, and Benjamin Wheeler of Bozeman. He is also survived by his aunts, Arlene Priest of Billings, and Marguerite Schenck of Whitefish; brothers-in-law, Dr. Donald G. Gumprecht of Springfield, Illinois, Dr. Thomas (Barbara) Gumprecht of Seattle, Washington, and Dr. Ernest (Denise) Gumprecht of Dublin, Ohio; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020