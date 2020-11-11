1/1
Gregory Ben Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Ben Taylor

Shelby - Gregory Ben Taylor "Greg", 60, passed at home November 9, 2020 after a short battle with cancer with his girls by his side.

Greg is survived by his wife of 39 years, Peggy (Howell); his daughters, Perri Jo (Charlie) Blaney, Kalispell and Bennett (Randy) Ridenour, Bozeman; his brother, Bill (Stacey) Taylor of Seattle; sister, Jane Taylor Young of Las Vegas; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Fay (Galt) Taylor and sisters, Mary Ann Arnot and her husband, Bob, of Conrad, and Patricia Kays of Seattle.

Greg was born and raised in Shelby and returned there after finishing a business degree in 1983 from Eastern Montana College in Billings. Greg worked alongside his father, Ben, at the family business where he was instrumental in expanding Ben Taylor Inc. Though Greg had worked for Ben in high school, he began his career working at Taylor's True Value and moving the business into the computer age. He continued to invest in growing the business to include BTI Feeds, Main Street Convenience, Ben Taylor Tire Shop, and bulk plants in Sunburst, Valier, Cut Bank and Shelby. In 2014, Greg added Simons Petroleum in Shelby and Cut Bank to the BTI family. On the rare occasion he was not working, he enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Griz football, traveling and golf.

Memorials can be made to Wounded Warriors, Shriners Hospital, or the local 4-H clubs.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery in Shelby at 1:00 PM. For those that wish to attend virtually, Asper Funeral Home will provide a Zoom link. We will also celebrate his life in the spring in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of the family business, Ben Taylor Inc.

Condolences can be made to Greg's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Asper Funeral Home
225 Sixth Ave South
Shelby, MT 59474
406-434-2172
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Asper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved