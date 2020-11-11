Gregory Ben Taylor
Shelby - Gregory Ben Taylor "Greg", 60, passed at home November 9, 2020 after a short battle with cancer with his girls by his side.
Greg is survived by his wife of 39 years, Peggy (Howell); his daughters, Perri Jo (Charlie) Blaney, Kalispell and Bennett (Randy) Ridenour, Bozeman; his brother, Bill (Stacey) Taylor of Seattle; sister, Jane Taylor Young of Las Vegas; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Fay (Galt) Taylor and sisters, Mary Ann Arnot and her husband, Bob, of Conrad, and Patricia Kays of Seattle.
Greg was born and raised in Shelby and returned there after finishing a business degree in 1983 from Eastern Montana College in Billings. Greg worked alongside his father, Ben, at the family business where he was instrumental in expanding Ben Taylor Inc. Though Greg had worked for Ben in high school, he began his career working at Taylor's True Value and moving the business into the computer age. He continued to invest in growing the business to include BTI Feeds, Main Street Convenience, Ben Taylor Tire Shop, and bulk plants in Sunburst, Valier, Cut Bank and Shelby. In 2014, Greg added Simons Petroleum in Shelby and Cut Bank to the BTI family. On the rare occasion he was not working, he enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Griz football, traveling and golf.
Memorials can be made to Wounded Warriors
, Shriners Hospital, or the local 4-H clubs.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery in Shelby at 1:00 PM. For those that wish to attend virtually, Asper Funeral Home will provide a Zoom link. We will also celebrate his life in the spring in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of the family business, Ben Taylor Inc.
Condolences can be made to Greg's memorial page at www.asperfh.com
.