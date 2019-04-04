Services
Peace Lutheran Church
1301 Avenue D
Billings, MT 59102
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Billings, MT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Goodheart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Charles Goodheart


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory Charles Goodheart Obituary
Gregory Charles Goodheart

- - In true Greg Goodheart form, the world lost a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend on April Fool's Day, 2019. Gregory Charles Goodheart was born November 24, 1957, in Conrad, Montana.

Greg is survived by his wife, Robin; daughter, Wendy; son, John (Kiley; Charlie and Sam); and sisters Laura (Steve) and Stephanie (Adam). He is also survived by his stepmother, Debra; mother-in-law, Margaret Rigby; brother-in-law, Burt; and sisters-in-law, Judy and Claudia; and numerous nieces and nephews. Greg is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Douglas and David; and father-in-law, Willis.

A service celebrating Greg's life will be on Saturday, April 6, at 11 am at Peace Lutheran Church in Billings, Montana. In honor of Greg's dedication to helping anyone in need, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item for the Peace Lutheran Food Pantry program.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to consider a donation to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings, Montana, Peace Lutheran Church in Billings, Montana, or First Presbyterian in Conrad, Montana.

You may view the full obituary at:

heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.