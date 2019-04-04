|
Gregory Charles Goodheart
- - In true Greg Goodheart form, the world lost a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend on April Fool's Day, 2019. Gregory Charles Goodheart was born November 24, 1957, in Conrad, Montana.
Greg is survived by his wife, Robin; daughter, Wendy; son, John (Kiley; Charlie and Sam); and sisters Laura (Steve) and Stephanie (Adam). He is also survived by his stepmother, Debra; mother-in-law, Margaret Rigby; brother-in-law, Burt; and sisters-in-law, Judy and Claudia; and numerous nieces and nephews. Greg is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Douglas and David; and father-in-law, Willis.
A service celebrating Greg's life will be on Saturday, April 6, at 11 am at Peace Lutheran Church in Billings, Montana. In honor of Greg's dedication to helping anyone in need, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item for the Peace Lutheran Food Pantry program.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to consider a donation to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings, Montana, Peace Lutheran Church in Billings, Montana, or First Presbyterian in Conrad, Montana.
You may view the full obituary at:
heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019