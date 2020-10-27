1/1
Gregory Kent Giskaas
Gregory Kent Giskaas

Ulm - Gregory Kent Giskaas passed away on October 24, 2020, at the age of 70, due to complications from multiple myeloma.

Greg was born in Minnesota but lived most of his life in the Great Falls, MT area. Greg attended Great Falls schools from kindergarten through high school, graduating from CMR in 1969. After high school, he graduated from a mechanical trade school in Fargo, ND, and was employed by Haggarty Motors, Don Ryan Olds, and Rebal Lincoln Mercury.

Greg's military career spanned 30 years beginning when he joined the Army in 1970. Greg saw active duty while in the Army Reserve. While in San Antonio, TX, he served in Desert Storm and then returned to Ulm, MT, where he finished out his career. He retired in 2000 as a Maintenance NCO.

Greg was involved in his community in several areas. He was the chairman of the Ulm School board for 21 years along with being a member of the Cascade School board for 3 years. He was a member of the Masons and served as Grand Master of Delta and Meridian Lodges. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Right member. He was a member of the Algerian Shriners and was in the Hsan Tauf Horse Patrol. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1087 and a member of the American Legion Post 0341. Greg was also a member of the Harley Owners Group of Great Falls, where he forged many friendships.

Greg's hobbies included riding his Harley; pheasant hunting with his daughter, Jennifer, and son-in-law, Jonathan Jetter, while watching their dogs work. He was an avid camper, hunter, and boater. He loved riding his three-wheeler Harley motorcycle with his wife, Luana. They traveled all over the United States, from Alaska to Key West, Florida.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Luana Giskaas; daughter, Jennifer Giskaas; brothers, Gary Giskaas of Fairplay, CO, Mark Giskaas of Great Falls, MT, Raymond Giskaas of Winthrop, Minnesota, Emery Giskaas of Great Falls, MT; and three nephews.

His remains have been cremated. No services are planned. His resting place will be at Fort Harrison, MT at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
