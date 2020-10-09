Gwen Swedberg
Great Falls - Surrounded by her loving children, Gwen joined God in heaven on October 5, 2020. Gwen was born Gwendolyn Louise Davis on January 19th, 1933 in Helena, MT to Walter and Olive (MacIntosh) Davis and grew up in Deer Lodge, MT.
Gwen graduated from Powell County High School in 1951 and went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Montana in 1955. Gwen was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority (which her granddaughter Jordan is currently a member of).
Gwen met her husband, John Swedberg, while attending college and the couple married on July 3,1954. They were blessed with two children, Julie and Joni. After graduating from college, Gwen moved with John to Havre, MT and opened an A&W restaurant, which they owned for 17 years. In 1972, they moved to Great Falls and purchased the Village Motor Inn Motel, which they also operated for 17 years. Gwen and John later divorced.
People will remember Gwen as a fun loving, adventurous, world traveler, with a great sense of humor and a wonderful smile. She tried everything her girls liked to do, she also loved movies, music and photography. She had the best of friends and always stayed in touch. Gwen loved life and lived it to the fullest, she felt truly blessed to have her life touched by so many wonderful friends and relatives. She will be missed by her family, as well as her close friends.
Gwen was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Great Falls, MT. She served on several church committees, the Great Falls Symphony Board, President of Friendship force where she was able to travel to 18 foreign countries and served many different offices in AAUW.
Her family was the most important aspect of her life. When Gwen wasn't volunteering, you could find her visiting Julie in Bozeman or Joni and family in Issaquah, WA. Her grandchildren, Jake and Jordan, were the light of her life.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Julie Swedberg and Joni (Mike) Stuber; grandchildren, Jordan and Jake; sister, Evelyn Doody of Merced, CA and nieces, Gwen Doody, Karen Baker, Laura Taylor, Nancy Gilardi and the entire MacIntosh family. Mom's faith in God will live on through her family.
The family wants to express their thanks to the caring staff at Peace Hospice. Memorials can be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Peace Hospice. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held next summer, with an announcement made at a later date of the family's choosing. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
.