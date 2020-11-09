Harlan Krass



Hogeland - Harlan Krass of Hogeland passed away November 3, 2020, at the Sweet Nursing Home in Chinook of complications of Covid.



Harlan L Krass was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on January 22, 1929. He was the only child born to Lewis and Hilda (Agrelius) Krass.



Harlan started school in the third grade at the age of six at the Wing School southwest of his home. He attended Hogeland High School and graduated in 1945 at age 16. He graduated from Northern Montana College with an Agricultural degree in 1947. He furthered his education by attending Montana State-Bozeman pursuing a degree in engineering.



He joined his father in farming until he was drafted in 1955 into the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Camp Zama, Japan as a clerk typist. He had an honorable discharge in June of 1956 and returned to the family farm.



After his return from serving his country, he continued dating a neighbor girl, Jane Rafter. They were married on September 15, 1957. To this union 6 children were born. Linda, Cynthia, Diana, Lorin, Anita, and Hilary.



Harlan was involved in several business ventures including cattle feedlot, cement work, licensed pilot, "Krass Kackleberries" egg business, and well drilling which was his true passion.



He is survived by his wife, Jane, of 63 years, his children; Linda (Darel) of Turner, Cynthia of Billings, Diana (Randy) of Turner, Lorin (Jill) of Hogeland, Anita (Steve) of Turner, and Hilary (Tim) of Harlem. Grandchildren; Adam Hauge, Evan Hauge, Jessica Reed, Lindsey Reed, Garrett Maloney, Gavin Maloney, Shania Maloney, Clayton Krass, Shyan Krass, Dakota Krass, Willie Krass, Lucas Reed, Brooke Reed, Bridget Reed, Hannah Richman, Natalie Richman. Great Grandchildren, Davion Reed, Caleb Hauge, Noland Hauge, and Tessa Hauge.









