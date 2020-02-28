|
Harlan Stuart Hall
Harlan Stuart Hall was born February 16, 1966 to Glenn "Ike" Hall and Catherine Chief All Over Salois Hall. He attended Junior High School in Heart Butte, played football and was in track. He then went to high school in Valier and Browning. He graduated at Browning High School in 1984. Harlan was self-employed most of his life, gifted both as a musician, and a mechanic. He also worked in construction on the Blackfeet Reservation with his dad Ike, in the mines in Nevada, and he scrapped metal with his children. In 2012 he began working for the Frazer School District and 2015 he was employed in the Heart butte Schools as a hall, ISS monitor and for security.
Harlan loved spending time with his family and friends. Within the last
2 years he played for many funerals for so many families. He was always willing to lend a hand and help where ever needed. He was known as the local Chiropractor without a license. He would fix anyone up, anywhere at any time. The last five years home he loved ranching and farming in Two Medicine and Black Tail.
Harlan began playing music at the age of 3 and from then on, he couldn't be stopped "he would always say "I'm the star! And he truly was. Harlan began playing in the high school pep band, the Rocky Mountain Renegades, Rough Riders, and finally the Renegades. Harlan traveled all over the United States sharing his love of music with many different band members. He had a talent like no other, his fingers worked magic on those guitar strings. Not only was he the lead singer and guitar player but was also a really good drummer. Harlan had his own juke box memory of 500 plus songs, when fans and family called out a song he could play it. He could sit in with any band and carry a tune, Loud as possible of course. He is most famous for playing the guitar behind his back with "Johnny Be Good" and opening for the Chris Ladue concert. He helped build relationships with band members and taught many of them how to be the best musicians possible. Harlan loved playing music with all his friends around the country but he had a special bond with his dad. He always said he would play with his dad until his dad couldn't play anymore.
On 12/12/12 at 11:12 a.m. he married the love of his life Corrina Guardipee. Harlan and Corrina recently celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.
Harlan was preceded in death by his mother Catherine, grandparents, Mildred & John Calf Tail, Aloysious Salois, Tom & Marie Williamson. Uncles, Donald & Clifford Calf Tail, Charlie Hirst, Ed Chief All Over, his brother Baptist Bostwick and many friends and relatives.
Harlan is survived by his father Glenn "Ike" Hall, wife Corrina, his children Kayla, Kyle, (north) Dakota, Jordan, Brandon, Sarah, (south) Dakota, Hunter, Kathleen, Karlene and step children Luke, Desi, Drew, Colten, Sierha and grandchildren Bailie, Chloe, Kahle, Kailynn, Andrew, Raymond, Siouxmani, Sage, Thunder, Aniya and one on the way. His sister Glenna, brother Shawn (Tonya) and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He also was "adopted" by Linda Beaudry, Laura and Bob Gervais, Shirley Guardipee, Rita Blount Talks Different and many other brothers and sisters all around the country.
Harlan went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2020 on Valentine's Day after giving and receiving Valentines from and to his wife. He kissed her, told her he loved her and left saying he would call when he got to Frazer. He was so excited to play at the Horse Shoe and for a wedding.
His last hour was spent loading equipment, laughing and telling jokes with Jerry and Jake Tailfeathers. His last call was to his brother Shawn telling him he loved him and would talk to him later.
Harlan had a true love of the Lord and would be praying all day long. He Prayed for many people leading them to the Lord and touching their hearts. He also prayed over everything a car, a chainsaw, the weather, getting lock to unlock, etc. and most of the time it worked. He prayed before every meal. He didn't drink, smoke, do drugs, he ate right and exercised. It just goes to show when the Lord calls you home there isn't any turning back. When they pronounced him gone he had a smile on his face and a look of total peace.
His services were held at the Little Flower Parish in Browning on February 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. and he was buried at the St. Annes Catholic Church in Heart Butte, Montana.
Memorials can be sent to his family at P.O. Box 1962, Browning, Mt.
59417.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020