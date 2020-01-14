|
Harold B. "Mac" McLaughlin
Great Falls - Harold B. (Mac) McLaughlin passed away on January 10, 2020 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls following a short illness.
Born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, on October 31, 1928, to Charles and Anna McLaughlin, he graduated from LaSalle Academy in 1946 and went on to Farragut College in northern Idaho. After Farragut closed, he transferred to Montana State University in Missoula (now the University of Montana).
Mac married Nanette Newport in 1950. They raised three daughters, Barbara, Kathleen and Patricia.
Mac began his 38-year career in 1952 in Libby with what is now the Montana Department of Health & Human Services. He then worked in Fort Benton, and in 1954, he moved to Chinook where he served for 19 years. In 1973 he moved to Great Falls as the director of the Cascade County office. In 1972, he spent six months drafting the initial administrative rules for two divisions of SRS. In 1990, he was named outstanding state employee.
Mac had a lifelong interest in sports. While in Chinook he coached the Chinook Swim Club, touching many young lives by teaching the value of athletics, mental toughness and teamwork. He and Nan were also very involved in the Amateur Athletic Union, serving in various capacities at the local, state and national level. He received recognition from the Chinook PTA with a Golden Apple award, life membership in the Montana Coaches' Association as well as numerous AAU local and national awards. He volunteered for years at youth sporting events of all types.
Mac also spent many years volunteering with job affiliated organizations and activities including terms on advisory boards for Montana Blue Cross and Columbus Hospital; 15 years as AARP volunteer tax preparer and instructor; assisted in creating the Great Falls Indian Action Council and other endeavors.
Mac is survived by Nanette, his wife of 69 years; daughters, Barbara (Melvin) Zuidema of Great Falls, Kathleen (Gary) Brady of Aloha, Oregon, and Patricia (Dean) Boyle of Great Falls; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. An 18th great-grandchild will arrive in February, and his first great-great- grandchild will arrive in June. He is also survived by siblings, Betty Harnois and Peter McLaughlin; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna McLaughlin; and siblings Kathryn, Maureen, and Charles.
Per his wishes, no services are planned. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on January 26, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020