Harold Sebastian Bergman passed away Sunday August 11, 2019 with his family by his side. Born on January 23, 1931 in Wales ND, Harold came out to MT when he was only 16 years old. He married the love of his life Donna on September 29, 1951 and lost her just a short 11 months ago. Harold began working for the Great Northern Railroad on September 1, 1949 and retired in 1992. He worked in many towns over the course of his 43 years with the RR. He and Donna raised their 3 children in Zurich MT where he also raised pigs, cows, cats, dogs and hay. Harold worked very hard and played very hard, he loved cards, especially the great game of cribbage, playing his last game only 48 hours before his passing. Being a 110% German he also loved his beer, nothing better than a good game of cribbage and a beer. He and Donna had many many lifelong great friends who share a lot of memories.
He is survived by his two daughters Susan (Doyle) Grant & Tammy. Grandchildren Whitney, Courtney (Michael), Henry & Alice. Great grandchildren Oakley, Hurley, Bentlie, Kenzie, Amari and 2 more on the way. Sisters Patty Kessler and Puggy Kram and brother Jerry (Grace) Bergman. Many in laws, nieces, nephews and great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna, Son Daniel, 2 brothers 1 sister, 2 sister in laws and 3 brother in laws. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made ST Gabriels Catholic church or to the .
A Vigil will be held on Thursday August 15, 2019 at 6:30pm at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Chinook MT. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday August 16, 2019 at 10:00am at The St. Gabriel Catholic Church.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019