Harold D. Carver
Great Falls - Harold Dee Carver, 73, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
A gathering of family and friends will take place July 2020.
Harold was born on April 29, 1946, in Great Falls to Arvil and Ethel (Mayberry) Carver. He is survived by his daughter, Becky Krueger of Big Sandy, TX; brother, Thomas LeRoy Carver of Oceanside, CA; and sister, Bernice Betts of Great Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Penny and Kenny Carver.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019