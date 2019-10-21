Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Harold D. Carver

Harold D. Carver Obituary
Harold D. Carver

Great Falls - Harold Dee Carver, 73, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

A gathering of family and friends will take place July 2020.

Harold was born on April 29, 1946, in Great Falls to Arvil and Ethel (Mayberry) Carver. He is survived by his daughter, Becky Krueger of Big Sandy, TX; brother, Thomas LeRoy Carver of Oceanside, CA; and sister, Bernice Betts of Great Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Penny and Kenny Carver.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
