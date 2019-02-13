Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Great Falls - Harold Davenport, 81, of Great Falls, MT passed away February 3, 2019 at his home of natural causes. There are no services planned at this time, a Celebration of Life Memorial will be held in the Spring. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.

Born on December 9, 1937 in Eldon, MO to parents, Hershal Lee Davenport and Dorothy Nadine Green Shoemaker, Harold finished school then joined the U.S. Army, serving his country honorably.

Harold worked as a truck driver on the Alaskan pipeline with the Teamsters Union while he resided in Fairbanks, Alaska. He moved to Great Falls where he was active with Montana Veterans. When not working you could always find him fishing the local lakes and streams.

Harold is survived by his sons, Richard (Ardele) Davenport; Darrin Davenport, daughter, Victoria Davenport (Rob Burgos) ; grandchildren, Rich Davenport, Sandi Kaszula, Evan Davenport; great-grandchildren, Gino Davenport and Victoria Kaszula, and the love of his life, Deloris Davison. He was preceded in death by his parents, and Clyde and Dorothy Green.

Memorial donations are suggested to Pet Paw-See, P.O. Box 6491, Great Falls, MT 59406

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019
