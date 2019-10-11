|
Harold George Lippert
Fort Benton - Harold George Lippert, 95, of Fort Benton died of natural causes Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Missouri River Medical Center. At his request, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place and a private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Harold's name to the Chouteau County Health Care Foundation P.O. Box 91 Fort Benton, Montana 59442 or the Fort Benton Memorial Ambulance. Benton Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit Harold's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family.
Harold was born January 18, 1924 in Garfield, WA to John P. and Bertha (Lyman) Lippert. He attended Shaw School, Sample Flats, and Fort Benton school. He farmed with his brother, Lester, north of Carter and lived on the farm until retiring. He and his brother, Johnny, moved to Fort Benton where he continued to take care of Johnny who had polio. He cared for him until Johnny died in 1984. He continued to live alone until moving to the Sunrise Bluffs in 2016.
Harold and Johnny hosted many, many poker games. Poker was their social life and entertainment. Their poker buddies were their best friends, whether they won or lost.
Harold had a very pleasant personality and great sense of humor. He was quiet and easy going. You just didn't want to get him started on politics!
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Elizabeth Lippert; brother, Johnny; sister, Violet Grossman; stepbrother, Robert Nelson; stepsister, Doris Nelson Overholser; and nephews, Rodger Grossman and Dennis Grossman.
He is survived by his brother, Lester (Sadie) Lippert of Fort Benton; nephews, Alan (Karen) Lippert, Keith (Colleen) Lippert, Steve (Nancy) Grossman, Darrell Grossman; niece, Diane (Glen) Worrall; several great-nephews and great-nieces; and great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019