Harold Joseph Paul, Sr.
Great Falls - Harold Joseph Paul, Sr. 78 of Great Falls, passed away on March 28, 2019. He was born in Lapwai, Idaho on June 27, 1940.
Visitation is planned for Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will occur at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4 at Mt. Olivet cemetery.
Harold served as a Missile Technician in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed gambling and road trips.
Harold is survived by his wife, Roberta Paul; daughter Deanna; sons Harold, Mike and Steven; sisters Chris Parisal and Betty Quinn; brother Tony Bybee; and numerous grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by his son Steven and mother Elizabeth Bybee.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019