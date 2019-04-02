Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Joseph Paul Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Joseph Paul Sr. Obituary
Harold Joseph Paul, Sr.

Great Falls - Harold Joseph Paul, Sr. 78 of Great Falls, passed away on March 28, 2019. He was born in Lapwai, Idaho on June 27, 1940.

Visitation is planned for Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will occur at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4 at Mt. Olivet cemetery.

Harold served as a Missile Technician in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed gambling and road trips.

Harold is survived by his wife, Roberta Paul; daughter Deanna; sons Harold, Mike and Steven; sisters Chris Parisal and Betty Quinn; brother Tony Bybee; and numerous grandchildren.

Harold was preceded in death by his son Steven and mother Elizabeth Bybee.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now