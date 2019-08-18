|
Harold "Harry" Lund
Great Falls - Harold "Harry" Lund, 76, of Great Falls, passed away August 5, 2019.
Harold was born May 6, 1943 in Riverton, Wyoming to Ernest and Geraldine Lund. In 1957 the family moved to Great Falls, Montana, where he was raised. He graduated from Great falls High in 1960 and continued his education at Montana State University, in Billings. Harry honorably served his country in 1966 by joining the U.S Army. He served for two years and experienced the country of Korea. Harry spent his life living in Whitefish, Montana from 1970-1978, Fairbanks, Alaska, Libby, Montana, and returned home to Great Falls to spend his last years.
When Harry was not working as a smoke jumper for the Bureau of Land Management, he enjoyed being out on the Montana waters kayaking, skiing down the snow-capped mountains, or riding his motorcycle under the Big Skies.
Harry is survived by his brother, Ronald Lund.
Those who have preceded Harry in death include his parents Ernest and Geraldine Lund; brother, Rodney Lund.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019