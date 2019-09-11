|
Harold R. Nelson
Great Falls - Harold Ralph Nelson, 82, passed away peacefully in his home in Great Falls on September 5, 2019, under Hospice care. Harold was born in Akron, Ohio, to William R. and Gladys (Lockhart) Nelson. Harold was a resourceful kid and worked diligently as a Boy Scout, earning the coveted Eagle Scout award. As a teenager, he loved people and singing in a mixed gospel quartet. After graduation, Harold headed to Warsaw, Indiana to further his education. While there, he worked briefly at the CoCo Wheats factory. Circumstances changed and God moved Harold back to Ohio where he developed a life-long career at the East Ohio Gas Company as a gas line inspector.
In 1955, Harold married Carol Hill. They had five wonderful children. One child, Jeffery Scott, died in infancy. Harold had many hobbies, enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, and taking the family on many camping trips. Harold became a Boy Scout troop leader and continued his love of singing in a men's quartet at his church. He loved making things with his hands, especially wood working projects. Harold and Carol divorced in 1976.
In 1985, Harold married Vera Mae (Owen Preda). Their 32 delightful years were packed full of travel and adventure while visiting family and friends all over the US, as well as making several trips to the Holy Land to walk where Jesus had walked. They loved hosting parties in their home, topping off each year with a Christmas Caroling Party visiting shut-ins. Harold was a faithful member of the Grace Brethren Church in both Akron Ellet and Canton, Ohio, and later, the Valley Community Bible Church and Stockett Community Church, in Montana. Harold enjoyed sports, especially following the Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers, Browns, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. They were always eager to follow their grandchildren in their endeavors as well. Harold and Vera shared many hobbies including pistol shooting, spending time on the beach, and collecting items from porcelain figurines and glassware to coins, guns, watches and clocks. Harold had many other interests as well, especially trains, which always fascinated him, whether big or little.
In 2007, Harold and Vera Mae moved to Great Falls, MT where they both resided for the rest of their days.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Mae; brother, Roy Nelson; infant son, Jeffery S. Nelson; step-son, Brian A. Preda; and son-in-law, Pat Crabtree.
Harold is survived by his children, Patti (Paul) Reikowski of Canton Ohio, Linda Crabtree of Lucasville Ohio, Ed (Beth) Nelson of Alliance Ohio, and Don (Kelli) Nelson of Louisville, Ohio; step-daughters, Sondra (Scott) Burnett of Langley, British Columbia and Beth (David) Clark of Great Falls, Montana; as well as, 20 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
There will be a funeral service on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with interment at Highland cemetery following the service.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Stockett Community Bible church and the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019