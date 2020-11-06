1/1
Harold Raymond Lux
Harold Raymond Lux

Great Falls - Harold Lux, 90, passed away November 5, 2020.

Harold was born in Vananda, MT to John and Mary Lux on January 7, 1930. At 17, he went into the meat business as a meat cutter. He joined the Army in 1951 and stayed for two years. After returning, he later became the head salesman for the Great Falls meat Company. He married Susie Nichols in 1970. Harold's first retirement came in 1984. He went to work for the Great Falls School District as second engineer until 1990. He then moved to Seeley Lake and built his own log house. In 1993, Harold moved to Fairfield Bench and became a gentleman farmer and drove grain trucks in the fall. Harold and Susie returned to Great Falls in 2016.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, and woodworking. Harold was President of the Fairfield Eagles and owned The Crossroads Cafe in Great Falls. He loved to travel, and enjoyed anything he could do with his kids. He was also a Boy Scout leader. His favorite animal in the whole world was his cat, Patches who knew when he was sick.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susie Lux; children, Dennis (Jayne) Lux of Belgrade, MT, Douglas (Kim) Lux of Missoula, MT, Deborah Robertson of Conrad, MT, Ellen (Gary) Thibert of Sun Prairie, MT, and Dan Holland of Conrad, MT; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service at Mount Olivet Cemetery on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing if you plan to attend. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
