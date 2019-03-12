|
|
Harold Rediske
Spokane, WA - Harold Rediske, 94; born, April 1, 1924 at Slayton, Montana. Harold died March 2, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. His parents were George and Phylinda Rediske. He was the third of five children. George worked for the Milwaukee Railroad and as a result of the railroad closing their stations; the family moved quite often. Harold's early life was spent in Slayton and attended first grade in Cushman, Montana. They moved from Slayton to Ingomar then to Plevna and Terry ending in Rygate, Montana. His family also spent time in Crocker Lake and Yakima, Washington. After graduating from Rygate High School in 1942 and being right after Pearl Harbor, Harold went to work for a group of contractors known as the Contractors Pacific Naval Air Bases in Pearl Harbor. They were under contract to clean up Pearl Harbor and establish it as a staging area for the Pacific area. They were civilians managed by the U.S. Navy. The CBs were formed and took over this work.
Harold enlisted in the U.S. Marines Corp in May of 1943. After basic training at San Diego and Camp Pendleton, he became a part of the 4th Marine Division. He participated in the battles of Roi and Namur, Kwajalain, Marshall Islands, Saipan, Tinian and Iwo Jima. His awards include Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Presidential Unit Citation with one star.
Upon discharge November 3, 1945, he went to Baker, Montana and worked for his brother in the local locker plant until 1947. At the time it closed, he went to work for Jenson Construction Company to learn the carpentry trade. While in Baker he met a teacher- Elinore Coutts and they were married June 29th, 1947 in Bowman, North Dakota. They had three children - Howard born in Baker. In 1952 the family moved to Livingston, Montana where Colleen and Stephan were born. Harold began work as a carpenter until 1958. Then purchased a L.P. gas business and continued providing propane services to Park and surrounding county residents and Yellowstone Park until he retired in 1989. After retirement, Elinore and Harold travelled with the help of a motor home and took several tours. In 2017 he moved to Spokane, Washington.
The jewel of his life was his family! They enjoyed the great outdoors spending lots of happy days snowmobiling, fishing and hunting. His grandkids and great-grandkids were very important to him and loved spending time with them. Harold's numerous life stories will be passed down from generation to generation for many years.
He was a member of American Legion, Holbrook United Methodist Church, 4th Marine Division Association, served several years on the Luccock Park board dedicating many hours working at the church camp. Harold and Elinore liked to dance; they belonged to Friday Night and Livingston Saddle dance clubs and several square dance groups. Harold enjoyed music and played tuba in the Livingston City Band and sang in the church choir.
Harold is survived by his 100 years young sister, Duella Olson Great Falls, MT; son, Howard Rediske (Sue) of Great Falls and daughter, Colleen Mussetter (Steve) of Cheney, Washington. Grandchildren, Beth Reddig (Zach) Lolo, Mt, Josh Mussetter (Annie) Everett, WA, Megan Rediske Anaconda, MT, Joe Rediske (Leah) Florence, MT, Kalli Foster (Dustin) Mountlake Terrace, WA, Nicole Rediske Great Falls, MT, and Brianne Mead (Brandon) Bozeman, MT. Great-Grandchildren, Clay Mussetter, Luke Rediske, Tucker Mead, Eleanora Foster, Grace Mead, Lucille Foster. Step-Grandchildren, Torie Helland and son, Leo Casillas Everett, WA, Jesi Torgerson (Tucker) Hemet, CA. Sisters-in-law, Donna Coutts, Williston, ND and Gloria Coutts Red Lodge, MT. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elinore and son, Stephan; parents, George and Phylinda; brothers, Sheldon (Martha) and Paul (Adele); sister, Pauline (Joe), great-granddaughter, Parker Mead; brother in-laws, Bill, Russell (Mary) and Don (Gloria) Coutts, Ogden Olson, and nephew, John Coutts.
A memorial funeral service will be held, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 at the Holbrook United Methodist Church, Livingston, MT. Veteran's honors will be presented by Park Post #23 American Legion and the Sergeant Tommy Ray, V.F.W. Post #2154. Memorials can be made to Livingston HealthCare Hospice, Marine Corp. Heritage Museum or a charity of personal choice.
To view the obituary or share condolences, visit: Franzen-Davis.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019