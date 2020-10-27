Harold Remus

Harold was one of the most remarkable people I have known. He was a brilliant scholar and a kind and generous friend, especially to those on the margins of society and of the church. I am deeply grateful for countless gifts of wisdom, support and encouragement I received from him over many years. To Alice and the rest of his family: please know that you are in my prayers as you mourn Harold's passing. Harold, I miss you already and I always will. May your memory be for a blessing!

Tim Hegedus

Friend