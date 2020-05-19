Services
Great Falls - Harold "Sarge" William Litttlefield, 85, of Great Falls, Montana passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Cemetery.

Sarge was born the son of Harold and Anna (McDougal) Littlefield on July 20, 1934. He was raised on the family dairy farm in Clayton Center, Clayton, NY. He started his education in a one room school house in Clayton Center and graduated from Clayton High School. Sarge entered the United States Air Force and served for 26 years. He was stationed at various overseas bases, some of which were in Japan, Germany, the Philippines, and in the U.S., in Alaska and Cape Cod (Otis AFB) where he met his future wife, Valerie Anne Smith.

He married Valerie Smith on February 5, 1965. He retired as a Master Sergeant. At retirement, he was stationed at Great Falls. They decided to stay in Great Falls where Valerie could pursue her interest in the arts. Sarge continued working in the construction business while he enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and general outdoor activities.

He is survived by 3 brothers, Charles (Joyce) Littlefield of Florida, Ron (Kathie) Littlefield of New York, and Terry (Jacqueline) Littlefield of New York; sister, Joyce (Peter) Papin of New York; sister-in-law, Sandra Smith of Montana; and brother-in-law, Harold (Carolyn) Smith of California. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Valerie; brothers, Jerry, James, Dan, and Randy; and sister, Joanne.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020
