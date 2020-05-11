|
Harry K. Berg
Great Falls - Harry Kenneth Berg, 76, passed on May 8, 2020, at Peace Hospice. Harry was the seventh of eight children born to Henry and Ruth Berg on December 9, 1943. Raised on a ranch 17 miles south of Shawmut, Montana, Harry learned that work and perseverance were needed for success. His parents also instilled in him the value of a good education. He went to grade school (K-8) in a small log cabin schoolhouse (about the size of a modern living room) with no electricity or running water with, at the most, 6 fellow students. He attended high school in Big Timber, Montana where he participated in sports and music. After high school, he joined the Army Reserve and was discharged in 1968. Harry worked his way through and graduated from Montana State University (GO CATS) in 1968 with a BA Degree and again in 1975 with a MA Degree in Education.
Harry married Linda Yost in 1967. Linda was his closest neighbor growing up (20 miles away) and the love of his life. Together, in 1968, they moved to Great Falls and Harry began a 27-year teaching career with the Great Falls Public Schools.
While teaching, Harry was very active in the Education Association, serving in many capacities at the local, state, and national levels. He became politically active and was elected to the Montana State Senate in 1980 and served one term. Harry also worked for H&R Block for 15 years.
In 1984, Harry and Linda were blessed with their only son, Eric. Retiring from teaching in 1994 allowed Harry and Eric lots of quality time together, forming a truly special bond. One of Harry's proudest moments was serving as Best Man in Eric's wedding to Jessica Purdy in 2019.
Harry was always ready for a good game of cards, particularly a bridge match with his siblings. He also enjoyed gardening, bowling, fishing, boating, camping, and hunting antelope; but his favorite pastime was playing golf with his son and/or friends. Upon fully retiring, he and his wife enjoyed traveling this great, big, beautiful country of ours, visiting as many National Parks, monuments, and museums as they could. Harry and Linda also enjoyed the snowbird life, wintering in the sunny south for many years. A true Montanan though, Harry was always happiest to be back home. What a wonderful place to live!
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ruth; brothers, John, Richard, and Ben Berg; brother-in-law, Lawrence Gee; and sisters-in-law, Theresa and Nyla Berg. He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Eric (Jessica) Berg of Ventura, CA; sister, Mary Jane (Tookie) Gee; brothers, Arnold (Diane), Lloyd (Linda), and Glenn (Holly) Berg all of Big Timber; sister-in-law, Joan Berg of Livingston; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Harry was always keen to offer words of wisdom or an anecdote he discovered while solving the daily Crypto quote newspaper puzzle, but his philosophy on life came from the golf course... "I didn't come here to lay up." Harry lived life to its fullest and enjoyed the ride.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Great Falls Public Library, Great Falls Public Schools Foundation, Great Falls Children's Receiving Home, Great Falls Russell Park Foundation, Benefis Peace Hospice, or a .
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 11 to May 13, 2020