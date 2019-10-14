|
|
Harry L. Flint
Sun River - Harry Louis Flint, "H Coyote", 70, of Sun River, MT, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 of natural causes. A Memorial Service will be held this Saturday, October 19 at 11:00a.m. in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home.
Harry was born on November 8, 1948 in Great Falls, MT to parents Charles and Alice Flint. He was raised in Fort Shaw and attended school in Simms. During high school, Harry ran the 800 in track. He graduated in 1968, after which he enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served on the USS Princeton. During this very proud service, the Apollo 10 capsule was retrieved by the Princeton.
Soon after returning home to Montana, Harry met Mary who he later married in 1974. This union later ended in divorce. Harry then met Carol in the Sun River Valley. They married on January 6, 1998 in Las Vegas, NV and were together ever since; blessed with 21 wonderful years of marriage.
Harry had a full career life working in different jobs. He drove over the road in Alaska, worked 7 years for Fairbanks Steel as an operator, and then worked on the DEW line at the Tracking Radar Site in the Arctic Circle as the Station Chief for 25 years. He was on Kaktovic, AK as far north as possible. After that he retired to the Sun River Valley where he bought his home and had met his wife Carol. But even in retirement, Harry kept busy as he loved to work. He took a job with Bouma Truck Sales in Great Falls where he traveled to many states by plane, train, bus, car, and semi-truck. He spent the last 13 years working for Bouma.
Throughout his life, Harry loved to hunt. He came out to the Beartooth every year to hunt big game. He was a lifelong resident of Fort Shaw, having lived there for 70 years.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Flint; three sons and one daughter. Also survived by one brother and two sisters.
Harry was preceded in passing by his parents, grandparents, and by one sister.
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019