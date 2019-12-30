|
|
Hazel A. Hinderager
Great Falls - Hazel Arlene Hinderager, 88, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 of natural causes. A Cremation Memorial Service will take place TOMORROW, Thursday, January 2 at 10:00 a.m. at Croxford Funeral Home.
Hazel Arlene Owings was born to Roy Vern and Thelma Louella (Sherburn) Owings on May 17th, 1931. She grew up in the Snowy Mountain, Harlowton area moving to Sun RiverValley and graduating from Simms High School in 1948. Later that year she married Bob Holland. The newlyweds built their home in Simms where they lived for 47 years and raised their children Peggy and Frank. Hazel cooked for Simms school for 25 years. She loved her job and kept very fond memories of the students, especially the kids who helped in the lunch room. She usually had a cookie for those able to sneak to the kitchen in the afternoon!
Hazel taught many children in Good News Club ,Sunday school and Bible school. She met Jesus as her Savior as a young adult and was active in church for the rest of her life.
Bob passed away in 1995. In 2002 she married Carl Hinderager. They made a home on the Fairfield bench eventually moving to Great Falls where they lived until Carl's death. Hazel was blessed with Carl's children Ted, Ann, Scott,Carl Jr.,Paul and Max plus their 15 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. Peggy and Frank gave her 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was was a wonderful mother and grandma.
She loved having family and friends around to feed and care for. Can't forget to mention the Halloween popcorn balls she made and gave out. She especially loved the "kids" that came for one even after they had children of their own.
She will be missed but is safe at home with Jesus now.
Hazel is survived by her sisters Thelma (Bud) Hane, Darlene (Gary) Davies. Her children Peggy (Greg) Larson, Frank(Tina)Holland, and Ann(Rich)Jergenson, Scott(Sally), Carl Jr(Della),Paul(Berva) and Max(Carla) Hinderager. All her grand and great grandchildren. Many much loved nieces and nephews.
Remembrances could be send to Graceway Baptist Church in Great Falls
Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020