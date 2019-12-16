|
Hazel Hogan Alger Moore
Billings - Hazel Hogan Alger Moore, 100, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Services will be held at the Stanford Presbyterian Church, 209 2nd St. S, in Stanford, MT, Wednesday, December 18th, at 2:00 p.m.; interment to follow in the Stanford Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Presbyterian Church, Stanford, MT 59479; the Roundup United Methodist Church, Box 84, Roundup, MT 59072; or the Roundup Community Library, 525 6th Ave. West, Roundup, MT 59072.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019