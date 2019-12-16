Services
Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown
601 W. Main St.
Lewistown, MT 59457
(406) 538-8755
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Hogan Alger Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Hogan Alger Moore Obituary
Hazel Hogan Alger Moore

Billings - Hazel Hogan Alger Moore, 100, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Services will be held at the Stanford Presbyterian Church, 209 2nd St. S, in Stanford, MT, Wednesday, December 18th, at 2:00 p.m.; interment to follow in the Stanford Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Presbyterian Church, Stanford, MT 59479; the Roundup United Methodist Church, Box 84, Roundup, MT 59072; or the Roundup Community Library, 525 6th Ave. West, Roundup, MT 59072.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Hazel's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -