Hazel Mary (Christensen) Rafferty
Hazel Mary (Christensen) Rafferty

Great Falls - Hazel Mary Christensen Rafferty, 94, passed away September 22, 2020. Hazel was born October 9, 1925, in Battrick, Montana. She was a wonderful and loving mom, nana, sister and aunt to her family. A successful businesswoman, she was the Controller for Coca-Cola Bottling of Great Falls for 36 years, then she turned her talents to quilting and was the accountant for the Quilt-A-Way until she retired at the age of 90. Hazel was an inspiration to so many with her sharp intellect, strong will, independence, energy, loyalty, and generosity. She enjoyed spending many summers at the family cabin on Holter Lake, traveling the world, and spending time in sunny Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pat; parents, Elmer and Edvee Christensen; and brother, Floyd. Hazel is survived by her son, Barry (Nancy) Rafferty; daughter, Patty (Don) Rhoden; grandchildren, James (Melissa) Rafferty and Kelly (John) Frick; and great-grandchildren, Hannah Rafferty and Addison Frick; brother, Homer Christensen; and two nieces and nephews. She will hold a special place in the hearts of her family and friends forever.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Hazel's name may be made to Benefis Peace Hospice (2600 15th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405). Due to COVID-19, there will be no services. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
