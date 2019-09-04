|
Hazel Virginia Merkel
Great Falls - Hazel Virginia Merkel was born March 11, 1930 to Fred and Eva Burrer in Long Lake, South Dakota. The seventh of eight children. She passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Great Falls, MT. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 5 at 11:00 a.m. in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home, with Viewing one-hour prior.
Hazel married Edwin Merkel on June 12, 1948. She loved cooking large meals for family and friends, traveling with her motorhome, and driving truck. She was a firecracker of a woman and her absence will be noticed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Perry (Jodie) Merkel of Great Falls, MT, Shelley (Eric) Davey of Missoula, MT; grandchildren, Jennifer Davis of Seaside, OR, Justin Clark and Shannon Clark of Missoula, MT; great-grandchildren, Izaya of Portland, OR, Hadassah and Damian Davis of Seaside, OR, Corbin, Clyde, Lucy, Dawson, and Tyson all of Missoula, MT; and sister, Ester Herman of Bismarck, ND.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; and granddaughter, Stephanie Clark.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Peace Hospice, 1101 26th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019