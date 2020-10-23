Heather Nicole Baack
Choteau - Heather Nicole Baack, 40, of Choteau passed away suddenly on October 12, 2020 at her home. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home and services will be announced at a later date.
Heather was born April 16, 1980 in Forsyth, Montana to Gail Baack and Daniel A. Lendo. Heather and her mother moved to the Carter/Fort Benton Area and then to Cutbank where she attended elementary school until the 4th grade. Heather then moved to Choteau where she attended and Graduated High School with the Class of 99'.
Heather met the love of her life Harvie Eggers in Great Falls in 2013 and the couple had a beautiful daughter, Ciara, who is now 4 years old. The family settled in Choteau which they made their home. Heather loved animals and worked with them as often as she could. She worked in Dutton for Two Dogs Long helping with breading dachshunds, in Carter taking care of Labradors and Thoroughbred Horses and she spent time volunteering for Bright Eyes Care and Rehab Center in Choteau. She was always taking in sad animals and helping them find their forever homes. Heather was a wonderful mother, daughter, wife and friend and will be truly missed.
Heather is survived by her Daughter Ciara Eggers and significant other Harvie Eggers of Choteau. Her mother Gail Baack-Durocher of Choteau, uncles Rex (Cindy) Baack of Carter and Bruce (Laurie) Baack of Great Falls. Grandma Kenda Eggers of Great Falls, Grandpa Rick Schmidt of Great Falls, her 2nd mom Jody Jackson of Carter as well as River her favorite horse.
Heather in preceded in death by her father, Daniel Lendo, maternal grandparents John and Francis Baack, paternal grandparents Bev and Ben Lendo and Dylan her dachshund.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in Heathers name can be made to Bright Eyes Care and Rehab Center of Choteau.
