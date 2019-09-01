|
Heidi Jan Berger
Newmarket, NH - Heidi Jan Berger died July 29, 2019, in her Newmarket, NH, home — radiant and surrounded by love. She was born March 28, 1951, in Bourne, MA, to Jay Seymore Howalt and Barbara "Dusty" Joan Howalt. Heidi savored nineteen months after her pancreatic cancer diagnosis. She was given a beautiful green burial in T. Wistar Brown Cemetery in Dover, NH, on July 31, 2019.
Heidi created community all her life: growing up outside Boston; getting her Psychology B.S. at Tufts University and University of Alabama; then living in California and Montana, where she raised two kids (and horses), before returning to New England. She made each house a home; including Act III, the 44-ft sailboat that she and her husband, Bill, sailed for years throughout the Caribbean.
She was a ballerina, mermaid, sailor and chef. She knew how to rock a boa, shake a tailfeather and butcher a chicken. Heidi's memory will be forever cherished by her husband, William Franklin Raley; daughter, Polly Joan Lórien; son, Aragorn Jake Berger; many "bonus kids" and grandchildren; and — because Heidi loved, sang, laughed and hugged with rare authenticity — the many people who consider her family.
Heidi loved a party and knew how to throw one. Her Second "Going Away" Party, aka "Memorial," will be October 12, 2019, 1-4 (at least)pm at the Stone Church in Newmarket, NH. Join us for music, laughter, tears and toasts.
Stories of Heidi's life and times, or condolences, can be sent to: 25 Packers Falls Road, Newmarket, NH 03857
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019