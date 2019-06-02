|
|
Heidi R. Johnson (Rognas)
Great Falls - Heidi (Rognas) Johnson passed away in the early hours of Memorial Day, May 27, after her personal five-year plus battle with ovarian cancer. During those years, Heidi worked, played with family and friends, traveled, and lived with a grace and fortitude that amazed those around her.
She was born on March 6, 1964, in Havre, Montana, to Dick and Anita Rognas. Most of her growing-up years were spent in Great Falls, Montana, with brief stays in Havre and Corvallis, Oregon. After graduating from C.M. Russell High School in 1982, Heidi moved to Missoula to attend the University of Montana. along with her sister, Liza, Heidi worked at Western Drug, Westgate Center during High School where her father was manager.
She married Charlie H. Johnson of Lolo, MT in Missoula on September, 14, 1985. They had 5 children, 3 sons and twin daughters.
Heidi was the family financial advisor and did all the books for her husband's business, Johnson Roofing. She also worked for Missoula Federal Credit Union and for the last several years managed Horizon Credit Union on South Reserve, along with the North Reserve Branch.
Because Heidi was a loving and embracing person, she was surrounded by many friends, family, and colleagues who loved her in return and who will miss her presence, her wisdom, and her inspiration in this world. She enjoyed spending her free time with those close to her, and she especially enjoyed the trips she and Charlie took to Glacier and Yellowstone Parks and other destinations in Montana in recent years.
Heidi was preceded in death by her father, Dick Rognas, in 2008. Survivors include her husband, Charlie, sons Ben, Mitch (Jordan), and Tanner, and twin daughters Anna (Michael Miewald), and Elle, all of whom live in Missoula, with the exception of Elle, who is in West Virginia. Other survivors include her mother, Anita Rognas, of Missoula, and her sister, Liza Rognas, of Olympia, Washington, as well as many other relatives.
Heidi was so humbled by the love and support she received, not only from her close friends, family, and work associates, but also by many others in the community throughout her battle with cancer. She wanted especially to thank the entire Community Cancer Center team. She loved them and considered them part of her family during these last years.
There will be a celebration of Heidi's life on June 8th from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the family home in Missoula.
In lieu of flowers, Heidi requested donations to the Community Cancer Center or Camp-Make-A-Dream.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 2, 2019