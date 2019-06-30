|
Helen C. Campbell
Fort Benton - Helen Skogen Campbell, 85, of Fort Benton, MT, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 of natural causes. A Public Visitation will take place on Friday, July 5, from 6-8pm in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held the following day, Saturday, July 6, at 11:00a.m. at First English Lutheran Church, 726 2nd Ave N, Great Falls, followed by Burial at Highland Cemetery.
Helen was born on June 20, 1934 to parents Martin Jennen and Gladys Braatsveen in Hillhead, SD where she was raised and attended school. After the marriage to her first husband, Orville Skogen, the couple moved from South Dakota to Great Falls where they enjoyed 24 years together before Orville's untimely passing. Together they had four sons. Helen later remarried to Michael Campbell. They moved from Great Falls to Pendroy, MT where they lived for 22 years until Michael's passing, when she moved back to Great Falls. With Michael her life was blessed with the addition of seven more children.
Helen worked side by side with both of her husbands in the business of cattle buying as well as the grain business with General Mills. She and Michael also ran a grocery store/liquor store in a neighboring town, Dupuyer. Helen loved country living. She enjoyed time spent playing cards and dancing. She cared deeply for her friends and family. And was devoted to her faith. She will be missed by all those who knew her.
Helen is survived by her sons, Orville (Arlene) Skogen Jr, Michael (Dawn) Skogen, Neil (Donna) Skogen, and Roger (Syd) Skogen. From Michael, she is survived by her sons, Dan (Shelly) Campbell, Andy (Jeaneen) Campbell, Michael K. Campbell; and daughters, Gail States and Kelly (Todd) Wivell.
She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special nieces, Robin (Shannon) Mann, and Debbie (Tony) Smith.
Helen was preceded in passing by her parents, Martin and Gladys; husbands, Orville and Michael; 10 brothers and sisters; sons, Shaun and Nick Campbell; and grandson, Shaun C. Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First English Lutheran Church.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 30, 2019