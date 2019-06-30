Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
726 2nd Ave N
Great Falls, MT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Highland Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen C. Campbell


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen C. Campbell Obituary
Helen C. Campbell

Fort Benton - Helen Skogen Campbell, 85, of Fort Benton, MT, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 of natural causes. A Public Visitation will take place on Friday, July 5, from 6-8pm in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held the following day, Saturday, July 6, at 11:00a.m. at First English Lutheran Church, 726 2nd Ave N, Great Falls, followed by Burial at Highland Cemetery.

Helen was born on June 20, 1934 to parents Martin Jennen and Gladys Braatsveen in Hillhead, SD where she was raised and attended school. After the marriage to her first husband, Orville Skogen, the couple moved from South Dakota to Great Falls where they enjoyed 24 years together before Orville's untimely passing. Together they had four sons. Helen later remarried to Michael Campbell. They moved from Great Falls to Pendroy, MT where they lived for 22 years until Michael's passing, when she moved back to Great Falls. With Michael her life was blessed with the addition of seven more children.

Helen worked side by side with both of her husbands in the business of cattle buying as well as the grain business with General Mills. She and Michael also ran a grocery store/liquor store in a neighboring town, Dupuyer. Helen loved country living. She enjoyed time spent playing cards and dancing. She cared deeply for her friends and family. And was devoted to her faith. She will be missed by all those who knew her.

Helen is survived by her sons, Orville (Arlene) Skogen Jr, Michael (Dawn) Skogen, Neil (Donna) Skogen, and Roger (Syd) Skogen. From Michael, she is survived by her sons, Dan (Shelly) Campbell, Andy (Jeaneen) Campbell, Michael K. Campbell; and daughters, Gail States and Kelly (Todd) Wivell.

She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special nieces, Robin (Shannon) Mann, and Debbie (Tony) Smith.

Helen was preceded in passing by her parents, Martin and Gladys; husbands, Orville and Michael; 10 brothers and sisters; sons, Shaun and Nick Campbell; and grandson, Shaun C. Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First English Lutheran Church.

Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now