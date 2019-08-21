|
|
Helen Dean Peterson
Great Falls - Helen (Uppinghouse) Peterson passed away on August 18, 2019, at the age of 98. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend David Anson officiating.
Helen was born to Truman and Jennie on May 12, 1921, in Lascar, Colorado, on a homestead. The family moved to Portland, Oregon, and then to Great Falls where her father Opened "Upps Food Market" on the West Side. After graduating from Great Falls High School in 1939, she married Edvin F. Peterson. They had three children, Daniel, Ted, and Jennie.
Son, Ted, served in Vietnam and passed away in 1977, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident. Son, Daniel and his wife Sandy both passed from cancer. They are survived by two children, Eugene Peterson of Portland, Oregon and Valerie Hathaway of Beavercreek, OH; and a great-granddaughter, Katherine. Daughter, Jennie Yates owns "The Rocking Horse Daycare" in Great Falls, and she has two children, Rebecca Hannant, 35, who owns "The Bloom and Bean" flower and coffee shop. Rebecca has two children, Brandan Hannant and Caroline Collins, who are great-grandchildren; and son, David Franklin Hannant, 33, who graduated from Montana Tech with a degree in Geological Engineering. He is living in Portland, Oregon.
Helen's husband, Edvin passed away Dec 11, 2007, after 68 years of marriage. She had two brothers, now deceased, Dale Uppinghouse and Glen Uppinghouse.
Memorials are suggested to Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3809 6th Ave. South, Great Falls, 59405, where Helen was a charter member.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019