Helen Grace Green

Helen Grace Green Obituary
Helen Grace Green

Great Falls - Helen Grace Green began her journey with the lord on the morning of January 28, 2020 with her loving daughter holding her hand until the end. Her after care has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. A Graveside Service in her honor will be held at Highland Cemetery February 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

Helen was born May 20, 1930 to Willis and Helen Hawkins. She will be missed by all that loved her and remembered as a woman who never strayed from her faith. Helen loved to knit, enjoyed chasing that elusive bingo, indulging in a box of her favorite Sees Chocolates, and cherished entertaining family and friends around the holidays. She will forever be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed caring for her grandchildren any chance she got. Helen was the best cook and hostess. She was always dressed to perfection, not even a hair out of place, and ready to entertain.

She is survived in passing by her daughters, Helen Hoffman and Sally (Mike) Hilliard; grandchildren, Dawn (Scott) Craig, Fred( Heather) Hoffman, Pauline (Bill) Conway, Melanie (Dan) Dewing, Kassy (Mike) Grass, Denise (Brandon) Hamada, and Steve Stevens; great grandchildren, Holly, Erin, Tyler, Trevor, Gabriel, Mia, Nicole, Tiffany, Aiden, Katie Ann, Abby, Braylen, Brielle, and Ariya; great-great grandchildren, Tyree, Madisyn, and Riley; and best friend, Blanche Pentland. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Helen; brother, Bill Hawkins; and son, Ray Stevens.

They say the eyes are the window to the soul and the minute you caught her gaze you were captivated!

To Share Condolences with the family visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
