|
|
Helen Malatare
Great Falls - Helen Malatare, 96, of Great Falls, MT passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 of natural causes. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 2, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, October 3, at 1:00 PM at the Augusta Cemetery in Augusta, MT.
96, WOW what a lifeline. I was born in Alberta, Canada. The third daughter in our family after Dell and Edith. Before I turned one, we moved to Seattle, WA. We traveled by horse and buggy, at that time if someone had a car, it was a miracle. At a year old my sister Lyla was born, then at age four Clara Lee was born bringing the total to five sisters. My father wasn't around much, so we were closest to our mother, Alice. By the time we moved to Corum, MT Norma, Betty and Edna Faye were born bringing the family to a total of eight girls. We would ride the train to and from school. We carried hot baked potatoes in our pockets to keep our hands warm.
At age 18, I married Walter Penney, we had two children, Billy and Judy. My second marriage was to Owen Hill. Owen had two girls, Diane and Linda, adopted my two and together we became a family of six, and moved the family to Great Falls. We traveled all over Montana, as he worked road construction.
After our children had grown and had families of their own, Owen passed away. I later met and married Art Pearson of Fairfield, I had a lot to learn about farm life. By joining the Lutheran Church in Fairfield, I was welcomed into the community and given the support system I needed to succeed out on the Greenfield Bench. Both Art and I loved ballroom dancing and went almost every weekend until his passing.
I later married Jim Malatare, the love of my life. We loved to fish, camp and spend time with my sisters and their families. My five grandchildren spent most of their summers with us on our farm in Fairfield. They provided me with many of my fondest memories. After Jim's passing, I moved back to Great Falls where I lived in my own home in Riverview. I later moved to the Rainbow Assisted Living facility. Where I became the head of the welcoming committee, attended the lady's weekly bible study, led exercise classes, and I loved visiting the ice cream parlor with family and friends. I then moved into the Bluebird Assisted Living Facility where I lived out the rest of my life.
My favorite pastimes are reading and sewing. One of my greatest achievements was working for Singer in Great Falls teaching others how to sew. I loved my family the most and was surrounded by photo's and loved ones until the end. The Lord blessed me with four children, seven grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren.
"Goodbye my dear loved ones." - Helen
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019