Helen Ruth Willett-Good
GREAT FALLS - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Ruth; our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother and friend on February 21, 2019. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence at Mesquite House, Bee Hive Homes of Great Falls, MT. At the time of her passing, she was in her 99th year. Because of inclement weather, a private burial service was held at Riverside Cemetery in Fort Benton, MT on March 6, 2019.
Ruth was born on July 13, 1919, at the family farm near Geraldine, MT. She was the only daughter born to Helen "Nellie" North-Bridgeford and William Bridgeford. She was preceded in death by her five brothers, Revel, Clarence, Walter, Cecil and Glen Bridgeford. On October 5, 1940 she married the love of her life, Michael Leroy "Roy" Willett. He departed this world before her, as did her second husband, Ernest L. Good.
Ruth lived a full life with an extensive work history from the time she was a young girl, through her many years in partnership with Roy, as well as working for Montgomery Wards as one of their longest term employees, well into her senior years. Extended family and friends held a special place in her heart; she was an amazing hostess, outstanding cook and baker, and an immaculate housekeeper.
Ruth is survived by her son, Kenneth "Rocky" Willett (Eilene) of Missoula, MT; daughter, Linda Williams (Walt) of Pflugerville, TX; and grandchildren Scott Willett, Shelley DelPorto and Mattie Mendoza. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Nick, Jeffery, Britney, Nicole, Jeremy, Sydney and Haley; and great great-grandchildren Victor, Brayleigh and Brystal.
A celebration of Ruth's life reception will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th Street South, Great Falls, MT.
Memorial donations may be made to Benefis Peace Hospice, Peace Hospice of Montana, 1101 26th Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405.
Condolences may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 5, 2019