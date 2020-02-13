Resources
Helen Seltzer Kolppa (78) died on February 10, in Sparks, Nevada following a long illness and a stroke. Helen and her husband Norm had been living with their daughter Kirstin and her family in Nevada. As a young girl, Helen excelled at swimming and figure skating. Polio interrupted these activities in eighth grade, but her strong will and determination sent her on to graduate from Great Falls High School with her class of "59ers". She then graduated from the U of M where she met and married Norm Kolppa, later receiving a MA from Northern Montana College. Prior to her illness, "prime-time" Helen was a force to be reckoned with .... starring as a Health and P.E. teacher, counselor, swimmer, bridge player, Fortnightly dancer, gardener, and craft -project pro. Her pride in her regular Red Cross blood donations was only exceeded by her pride in her grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Walt and Della Seltzer, and her brother Bill. Helen is survived by her husband Norm Kolppa, daughter Kirstin(Mike) Loadholt, grandchildren Rachel and Marcus Loadholt, brothers Steve (Carol) Seltzer and Rick Seltzer, and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of her life will follow at a later date. Helen will be greatly missed, but memories of good times will remain in the hearts of family and friends. Memorials to the C.M Russell Museum would be appropriate as Helen was very proud of being a granddaughter of the artist O.C. Seltzer.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
