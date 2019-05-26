Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Gerasimou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene Mary Gerasimou


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helene Mary Gerasimou Obituary
Helene Mary Gerasimou

Great Falls - Helene Mary Gerasimou died from natural causes on May 3, 2019 at Peace Hospice.

She was born on February 12, 1935 in Brooklyn New York. She married the love of her life George Gerasimou on September 6, 1958 . Helene was a homemaker and together with George they raised their two sons Jerry and Paul and their daughter Eva Marie Gerasimou. Helene was a devoted wife and mother whose passion was cooking and taking care of her family. In her later years her favorite past time was volunteering at Saint Anne's soup kitchen on Fridays.

Helene is survived by her husband George, her loving children, daughters -in-law Kim and Amy Gerasimou, son-in-law Tim Roux ,and her four grandsons Max and Sam Roux and George and Justin Gerasimou.

Memorial services will be held privately for family and close friends.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now