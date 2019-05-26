|
Helene Mary Gerasimou
Great Falls - Helene Mary Gerasimou died from natural causes on May 3, 2019 at Peace Hospice.
She was born on February 12, 1935 in Brooklyn New York. She married the love of her life George Gerasimou on September 6, 1958 . Helene was a homemaker and together with George they raised their two sons Jerry and Paul and their daughter Eva Marie Gerasimou. Helene was a devoted wife and mother whose passion was cooking and taking care of her family. In her later years her favorite past time was volunteering at Saint Anne's soup kitchen on Fridays.
Helene is survived by her husband George, her loving children, daughters -in-law Kim and Amy Gerasimou, son-in-law Tim Roux ,and her four grandsons Max and Sam Roux and George and Justin Gerasimou.
Memorial services will be held privately for family and close friends.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 26, 2019