Helge L. "Joe" Helgeson
Helge L. "Joe" Helgeson, age 95, passed away at Kalispell Regional Hospital on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born on April 4, 1924 in Sydney, Montana to Helge and Luella Helgeson. The Helgeson family lived on various farms west of Fairview Montana until they moved to Ft. Peck, Montana, where his dad worked on the construction of the Ft. Peck Dam. In 1937 he moved to Nashua, Montana, where he graduated from high school in 1942. During the Second World War, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the South Pacific from April 1943 until November 1945. During his service he flew in a Grumman TBF Avenger torpedo bomber as a Radioman from the deck of the aircraft carrier, USS Hornet. His service awards include three Air Medals, and one Distinguished Flying Cross. After discharge from the Navy, he returned to work for the corps of engineers at Ft. Peck, where he met Della Sterback. They were married in May of 1951, and as planned, they left immediately for Denver, Colorado where he enrolled in the University of Denver. After graduation, he worked for various accounting firms until he was hired by Flathead Electric Cooperative in Kalispell, Montana, as office manager in 1955. After a few years he accepted the position of General Manager and remained in that position for over 30 years when he retired in 1988. After retirement, he and Della began to travel all over the U.S. in their newly-purchased motorhome, which brought them much joy. To keep busy he joined the Agency on Aging and delivered meals on wheels to needy people. His main hobby was playing the accordion in various bands, sharing his love for music with family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Della; son Dave and wife Tracey, grandsons Matthew and Mark; and son Tom and wife Michelle, granddaughter Halie and grandsons Ty and Cody; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joe and Della have spent over five years in residence at Buffalo Hills Terrace and the family wishes to thank the staff at BHT Assisted Living and The Lodge for their caring and support. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at Buffalo Hills Terrace, 40 Claremont St., Kalispell, MT.
Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019