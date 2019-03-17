|
Henry Gurnsey
Vaughn - Henry Howard Gurnsey, 85, of Vaughn, passed away March 14th at Great Falls Peace Hospice.
Henry was born on June 13, 1933 in Great Falls, to John Kenneth Gurnsey and Emma Christine Leistiko. He spent 83 years in Vaughn, with the last two years of his life at Front Range Assisted Living Facility. He dedicated 28 years to volunteering for the Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department. Henry was the employed at the Andaconda Company for 28 years and was a custodian at Vaughn School for over 10 years. Henry met the love of his life, Joan Belle Matthews, while he was at a dance. It was love at first sight. They tied the knot on October 30th, 1953, in Great Falls. They spent 53 wonderful years together.
Henry spent countless hours giving back to his community. He volunteered for Vaughn's water board, flood district, fire department, the school PTA, and was a coach and umpire for Little League. Family was his most treasured gift. He would gather his family up and take them hunting or fishing for a weekend, or a weekend camping trip. Anything that could generate quality family time was important to him. He always enjoyed a good round of Pinochle.
Survivors are sons, Wayne (Judy) Gurnsey of Vaughn, John (Mimi) Gurnsey of Vaughn; daughters, Wanda (Calvin) Sand of Fairfield, Wendy (Jerry) Hoover of Albany, OR. and Connie (Brent) Bass of Great Falls; sisters, Marie Galvin and Lenore "Coty" Swartz; 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Those who have preceded Henry in death include his wife, Joan; parents, John and Emma Gurnsey; brother, John Alexander Gurnsey; sisters, Margaret Simmes, Betty Gardner, Hannah Eunice Lords, Albertine Lords and Dorothy Mullins.
Memorial donations are suggested to Front Range Assisted Living, Fairfield, MT.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019