Henry Lee Overcast
Sheridan - Henry Lee Overcast, known as Lee, passed from this earthly life on August 18, 2019. He is at Peace now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Lee was born December 20, 1932 at home in Zurich, MT to William and Jessie Overcast. He was raised in the country and attended country schools in the Chinook, MT area. Lee enjoyed spending time with his vast family. He was 3rd to the youngest of 16 children, so grew up with many Nieces and Nephews that became lifelong friends.
Lee married Shirley Seyler in Havre, MT in 1957. Lee worked as a Federal Wildlife Trapper for 13 years, in Blaine, Hill and Phillips Counties. In 1979 Lee and Shirley moved to Sheridan, MT. He continued the Federal Wildlife Trapping in Madison County until 1994, and Sheridan became his retirement home.
Lee is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Overcast of Sheridan, MT, 4 daughters - Tana Becher (Bill) of Ennis, MT - Lesa Overcast of Forsythe, MT - Brenda Overcast of Tok, AK - Laurae Clark (Steve) of Bozeman, MT, 9 Grandchildren and, 10 Great Grandchildren, 3 Sisters and innumerable Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
A memorial service with a Millitary graveside will be planned for a later date. Memorial Gifts can be sent to: Ruby Valley Healthcare Foundation, PO Box 564, Sheridan, MT 59749
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019