|
|
Henry "Hank" Slemberger
Kalispell - Henry "Hank" Slemberger, 100, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 19th at his home in Kalispell. He was born on August 26, 1919 to Anton Slemberger and Helen Sterle-Slemberger in Great Falls, Montana.
His mother and father were immigrants from Austria. He was the youngest of seven children and left school in the ninth grade to help support his family.
He joined the Civilian Conservation Corps camps in Neihart, Montana and helped by sending money home every week.
Later, he married Liz Dunn from Klein, Montana. Three years after his marriage and the birth of his first daughter, Judy, he was drafted into the Army. He served in World War II and was stationed in Italy and Germany as a military policeman. While he was away, Liz gave birth to their second daughter, Carole. Their third daughter, Jennie, was born in 1961.
After the war, Hank was employed for many years as a sheet-metal worker and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union. He was the oldest living member of that union in his region.
The couple moved to Kalispell in 2006 to be closer to their family. His wife died in 2008 and since then he had lived alone and maintained his own home, checkbook and bill paying. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball, bowling and golf. He was also a musician and could play the piano, harmonica and accordion by ear.
Over the summer, he celebrated his 100th birthday at a great party surrounded by many family and friends.
He is survived by his three daughters, Judy Fraser and husband, Glenn, of Kalispell, Carole Nelson and husband, Norman, of Tucson, Ariz., and Jennie Jenks and Jeff Bell of Olympia, Wash.; six grandchildren; three step grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren and his friend and neighbor, John.
Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for Hank's family. You are invited to go to www.jgfuneralhome.com to offer condolences and sign Hank's guest book.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019